Comments
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Stay away from the shore. That’s the message from the Cape May County freeholder director.
Gerald Thornton is urging people to stay away for two weeks.
He says additional people staying with family or at shore homes is putting a strain on supermarkets and perhaps eventually the medical system.
“This is not the time to be visiting the shore as we try to focus resources needed during this pandemic to our residents,” Thornton said. “It would be best if people could stay at their full-time residence for now as we address this current outbreak.”
There are currently 267 confirmed coronavirus cases in New Jersey.
You must log in to post a comment.