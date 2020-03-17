Comments
LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) – Students in the Lindenwold School District in Camden County are attending their last classes on Tuesday. Lindenwold High School students reported this morning for class.
Students were out of school on Monday while teachers planned for remote learning.
Today, students will be given learning materials and instructions on how to log in with their teachers.
The governor announced Monday that all New Jersey schools will close starting Wednesday, March 18, until health officials say
they are safe to reopen.
