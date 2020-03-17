CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Wilmington city employee has tested positive for COVID-19. That man, a Public Works Department employee, is at home in self-quarantine.

Eleven other employees who came into contact with the man are in self-quarantine.

In all, there are now 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in Delaware. Fifteen of them are in New Castle County.

Six cases in New Castle County were diagnosed thanks to drive-thru testing set up Friday by ChristianaCare.

 

