WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Wilmington city employee has tested positive for COVID-19. That man, a Public Works Department employee, is at home in self-quarantine.
Eleven other employees who came into contact with the man are in self-quarantine.
In all, there are now 16 confirmed coronavirus cases in Delaware. Fifteen of them are in New Castle County.
Six cases in New Castle County were diagnosed thanks to drive-thru testing set up Friday by ChristianaCare.
