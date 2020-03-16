



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have reportedly bolstered their defensive line with their first big free agency splash of 2020. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles have signed former Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million guaranteed.

According to Rapoport, that makes Hargrave the highest-paid nose tackle in the league.

Former #Steelers DT Javon Hargrave is going to the #Eagles on a 3-year deal worth $39M, per @RosenhausSports. He gets $26M fully guaranteed at $13M per year. He becomes the highest paid nose tackle in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Hargrave, 27, stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 305 pounds.

During his four years in Pittsburgh, Hargrave started 52 of 63 games while recording 14.5 sacks.

ESPN’s Field Yates seems to be a big fan of the deal.

Fletcher Cox and Javon Hagrave are going to absolutely wreck so many offensive plays next to each other in Philly. My goodness. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2020

The signing, which can be made official on Wednesday, gives the Eagles another big body to line up next to Fletcher Cox on the inside of the Eagles’ front, while Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett rush from the outside.

The Eagles will also get back defensive tackle Malik Jackson this year after he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in Week 1. Jackson signed a three-year deal with the Birds last offseason.

According to Pro Football Reference, his nickname is “Gravedigger.”