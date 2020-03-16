CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Funeral arrangements are set for slain Philadelphia Police Cpl. James O’Connor. O’Connor was shot and killed last Friday morning, while serving an arrest warrant in Frankford.

A public viewing will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia.

A second viewing will be held Friday morning at the Cathedral Basilica followed by the funeral mass at noon.

Seating will be limited due to the coronavirus outbreak.

O’Connor leaves behind a wife and two children – a son who is a 9th District Philadelphia police officer and daughter who is an active-duty Air Force member.

“Rest Easy Dad, You Out of All People Deserve it. I’ll Take Care of Everything, I promise. #8162,” his son posted on Twitter.

 

 

 

