PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Funeral arrangements are set for slain Philadelphia Police Cpl. James O’Connor. O’Connor was shot and killed last Friday morning, while serving an arrest warrant in Frankford.
A public viewing will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia.
A second viewing will be held Friday morning at the Cathedral Basilica followed by the funeral mass at noon.
Seating will be limited due to the coronavirus outbreak.
O’Connor leaves behind a wife and two children – a son who is a 9th District Philadelphia police officer and daughter who is an active-duty Air Force member.
“Rest Easy Dad, You Out of All People Deserve it. I’ll Take Care of Everything, I promise. #8162,” his son posted on Twitter.
