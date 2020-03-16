



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials in Philadelphia are stressing the importance of social distancing, but are also encouraging residents to go on with their lives. Bucking the trend in the suburbs, city officials have not closed the bars and restaurants in Philadelphia.

Bars and restaurants are open in Philadelphia and when asked why, the Pennsylvania Governor’s Office essentially told CBS3’s Matt Petrillo it’s in high stakes negotiations with the Philadelphia Mayor’s Office over the city’s mitigation efforts.

What is closed across the Commonwealth are schools.

In Philadelphia alone, more than 200,000 students have no class after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a statewide closure of schools for two weeks.

This morning, Philadelphia city leaders provided free grab-and-go meals at Tilden Middle School in Southwest Philadelphia.

It’s one of 30 locations across the city that will be providing meals while class is canceled.

“I thought it was a wonderful opportunity that the school district had meals for the children, breakfast and lunch,” grandparent Shae Moore said.

“Tomorrow, we’re also going to add education packets that people can pick up,” Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite said. “They’re just general grade-specific packets that will keep children engaged and learning while they’re out of school.”

Pennsylvania currently has 76 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 10 of those cases in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia health officials are expected to give an update to the city’s response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

You can watch the press conference live on CBSN Philly.