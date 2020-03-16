



HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — After initially only closing the Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the Philadelphia suburbs amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is closing all the nearly 600 stores across the state, effective Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m. They are also ceasing online sales beginning at 5 p.m. today.

The stores will remain closed until further notice.

This comes as the number of coronavirus cases climbed across the state to 77.

“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden in a statement. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”

The stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties will be closed after 9 p.m. tonight.

The board is also shutting down its online sales to phase down operations of its Montgomery County fulfillment center. Orders already placed for delivery to non-store addresses will continue to be processed and delivered, however order processing and delivery will be delayed due to unusually high order volume. Orders designated for store delivery that have yet to leave the fulfillment center will be cancelled and refunds issued.

The board will reevaluate its operations at the end of the month.