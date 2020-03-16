Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania is canceling its graduation ceremony scheduled for mid-May. The school says it’s working on plans for a virtual ceremony.
The virtual celebrations will still be held on the same day — May 16 through 18th.
There will be communication to Penn Alumni about the reunion celebrations later this week from Alumni Relations.
— Penn (@Penn) March 16, 2020
“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to conclude the semester in a safe and positive way. Together we will make it work,” Penn President Amy Gutmann said in a letter to the community.
Earlier Monday, the school announced three students tested positive for coronavirus after traveling abroad for spring break.
