By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania is canceling its graduation ceremony scheduled for mid-May. The school says it’s working on plans for a virtual ceremony.

The virtual celebrations will still be held on the same day — May 16 through 18th.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to conclude the semester in a safe and positive way. Together we will make it work,” Penn President Amy Gutmann said in a letter to the community.

Earlier Monday, the school announced three students tested positive for coronavirus after traveling abroad for spring break.

