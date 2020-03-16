



MERION, Pa. (CBS) — A husband and wife from Merion are locked down and have nowhere to go as they are riding out the coronavirus outbreak in hard-hit Italy where the streets are desolate. Kathy Williams and Peter Smith have been staying in a town outside Rome with an 82-year-old family member.

When they arrived in late February, they say there were a few cases, but infections have skyrocketed.

Their travel is limited and they must show a certificate to go to the grocery store or pharmacy.

They have a message of caution.

“I think that’s the biggest thing right now, people are trying to find things. People are going stir crazy,” Kathy Williams said. “You gotta be careful, because this is moving fast. And the people I worry about, you might be healthy, but who you give it to, it’s really this trickle-down effect.”

The couple is scheduled to return home next month but they are concerned they will come home to face exactly what they’re now dealing with in Italy.