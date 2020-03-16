Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania says three students have tested positive for the coronavirus. The university says the students were part of a group that traveled abroad during spring break.
School officials say two of the infected students are at home and the third was on campus and tested by Penn Medicine. That student will be quarantined upon their release from the hospital.
Several members of the group that traveled abroad during spring break returned to the Penn campus last week.
There are currently 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered a shutdown of all nonessential businesses across the state.
