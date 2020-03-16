PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be a few months before we see the Philadelphia Phillies take the field. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement Monday saying that the 2020 season, already delayed at least two weeks, would be pushed further back due to new guidelines on gatherings from the CDC amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The release stated that the commissioner had a conference call with all 30 MLB teams and it was agreed that the season would be pushed back in accordance with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to restrict gatherings of more than 50 people for eight weeks.

The league decided late last week to suspend spring training and delay the start of the season two weeks in response to the coronavirus outbreak. But, with new guidelines limiting gathering sizes and the closing of bars, restaurants and other gathering places, the league decided moving the season further back would be best.

The statement does not offer any exact timeline for when the season may begin, instead saying, “MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead.” Looking at the calendar, eight weeks would put a potential re-opening of the league at mid-May. But, even if the league were to begin immediately, there would likely be an abbreviated spring training before ramping up with the full regular season.

The league told players over the weekend that they would be allowed to leave their spring training facilities and return home.