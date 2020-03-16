TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A third person has died of coronavirus in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday night on Twitter. Murphy says the victim was a man in his 90s who was being treated in Bergen County.
Sad to announce our third death of an individual with #COVID19 – a male in his 90s who was being treated at @HackensackUMC in Bergen County. Our prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 17, 2020
“Our prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” Murphy tweeted.
There are currently 178 coronavirus cases in the state, with 61 of those coming from Bergen County.
On Monday, Murphy ordered the closure of all New Jersey schools, bars, restaurants and casinos in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
