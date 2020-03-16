WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney announced a modification to his emergency declaration as the state is now limiting restaurants, taverns and bars to take-out and delivery service only to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This decision takes effect Monday at 8 p.m.
Carney is also banning public gatherings of 50 or more people.
“These restrictions will hit Delaware’s restaurants and bars especially hard,” Carney said in a statement. “Delawareans should continue to support these businesses, and their workers, by ordering take-out or delivery. Restaurants also remain a critical source of food for vulnerable populations. But this is a very serious situation, with a significant amount of uncertainty. If you gather with 50 people or more, you are only increasing the risk that more Delawareans will come in contact with this virus. Let’s not make a challenging situation worse.”
This modification also gives Delaware’s labor secretary authorization to develop emergency rules to protect Delaware workers and ensure that unemployment benefits are available for Delawareans whose jobs are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
There are currently eight COVID-19 cases in Delaware — seven of them are related to the University of Delaware community.
Last week, Carney issued a State of Emergency declaration to mobilize state resources to prepare for the spread of coronavirus across Delaware.
