PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The viewing and funeral for slain Philadelphia Police Cpl. James O’Connor have been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus outbreak. O’Connor was shot and killed last Friday morning, while serving an arrest warrant in Frankford.
A public viewing was supposed to be held Thursday at the Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia, and the funeral was supposed to be held Friday morning at the Cathedral Basilica.
Both have been postponed indefinitely due to the new coronavirus restrictions on public gatherings.
O’Connor leaves behind a wife and two children – a son who is a 9th District Philadelphia police officer and daughter who is an active-duty Air Force member.
“Rest Easy Dad, You Out of All People Deserve it. I’ll Take Care of Everything, I promise. #8162,” his son posted on Twitter.
Rest Easy Dad, You Out of All People Deserve it. I’ll Take Care of Everything, I promise. #8162 pic.twitter.com/CQc594pMSP
— Jimmy O'C (@JimmyOc5187) March 15, 2020
