PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-thru coronavirus testing site is set to open Monday in Philadelphia. The site will be at the University of Pennsylvania, but officials say it’s not for everyone, it’s just for people sent by their doctor.
There are currently eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia and 65 across Pennsylvania.
ChristianaCare in Delaware offered drive-thru testing for people with symptoms on Friday.
There are seven cases of COVID-19 in Delaware. All of them are tied to the University of Delaware.
