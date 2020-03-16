Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a group of men they say broke into a restaurant in North Philadelphia. The burglary happened at the Sanchez restaurant on the 32oo block of North Front Street, just after 3 a.m. on March 9.
Police say two men entered through the basement while two others waited outside as lookouts.
The two men were seen on surveillance video taking the cash register and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
