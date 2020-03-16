Comments
CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Cheltenham. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed on Sunday night.
The shooting happened on the 400 block of West Glenside Avenue, shortly after 9 p.m.
The victim was transported to Abington Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.
You must log in to post a comment.