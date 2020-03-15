CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) — Many people have been packing the aisles of grocery stores for things like toilet paper, peanut butter and pasta due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, liquor appears to be the latest must-have item for many consumers.
On Saturday, Fine Wine & Good Spirits announced it will be closing all its stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The stores will close beginning Tuesday and will remain closed until further notice.
That news spread quickly and sent many people rushing to their nearest location ahead of Tuesday.
An Eyewitness News viewer captured some of the chaos as they passed a location in Bucks County. It had a line that stretched out the door filled with people waiting to stock up on some items.
As of Sunday afternoon, there are 65 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.
