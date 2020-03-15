Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A stabbing in West Philadelphia has put a woman in the hospital. Investigators say this happened on the 4500 block of Osage Avenue early Sunday morning.
Police say the 35-year-old woman was on the front porch when she was approached by an unknown male wearing a ski mask and armed with a knife. The suspect demanded money, then stabbed the woman in the right arm and stomach before fleeing the scene.
The female was taken to a nearby hospital and was placed in stable condition.
Nothing was taken, according to officials.
So far, no arrests have been made.
