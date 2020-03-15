PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Areas of early morning drizzle are possible as a system to our south continues to move away. As the drizzle ends through the morning, the clouds will clear and we should be looking at generally sunny skies for most of the day Sunday across the Philadelphia region.
Expect temperatures to be a bit cooler than Saturday but still seasonable with afternoon highs in the low 50s.
Clear skies tonight allow for the coldest night in a while and Monday should start out in the 30s across the region.
For the most part, the first half of the week is pretty quiet with only a limited chance for a few showers on Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Another system will move into the area on Wednesday night.
At this time the threat for a wintry mix looks to be diminishing, meaning rain would be the main precipitation type late in the week, but we will continue to keep an eye on this system.
Watch for temperatures to potentially rocket into the 70s late in the week as well.
Spring starts Thursday night 11:50 P.M.
