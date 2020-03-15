PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting in East Germantown, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened near the intersection of E. Walnut Lane and Baynton Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police say they arrived to find a woman shot in the hip and a man standing at the scene uttering something. The man was reportedly armed with a gun and fired one shot.
Officers say it was unclear which direction the man fired the gun but in response an officer discharged his firearm striking the man in the upper torso.
The man and woman were transported to a local hospital. Both were placed in critical, but stable condition.
Police believe they are involved in a relationship.
The officer was not injured.
A gun was recovered at the scene.
