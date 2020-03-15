PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting in East Germantown. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Walnut Lane and Baynton Street.

Surveillance video captured what appeared to be a woman running for her life as a suspect followed her before beating her and then there was a flash of light.

“I heard one single shot,” neighbor Andrea Collier said. “When I heard those shots, I went to my kids’ bedroom because I’m always leery of stray bullets.”

It happened on East Walnut Lane near Baynton Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday. It appears neighbors tried to help the woman, who seemed motionless on the ground before managing to get up.

Within minutes, Philadelphia police flooded the block and surrounded the suspect.

At that point, police say the suspect fired his gun. The suspect has not yet been identified.

“In response, police did discharge his firearm, striking the male in the upper torso area,” Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said.

Police took the suspect and the victim to Einstein Medical Center, where both were listed in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say the incident is a domestic dispute.

Neighbors say the woman was trying to get out of an abusive relationship with the suspect.

The shooting stirred up concerns about the violence in the city in the neighborhood.

“I was thinking about the officer who got shot recently and it seems like we are trying to quarantine themselves, it might bring out more drama,” Collier said. “I just thought of the family, pray for them and see how we can bring comfort.”

Police say the officer involved was not injured. He’s 25 years old and has been with the force for two years.