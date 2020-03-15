Comments
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An Amber Alert for three children who were allegedly abducted in Gloucester County has been canceled, police say. New Jersey State Police say 11-year-old Jamarcus Russell, 9-year-old Jasmine Russell and 8-year-old Jaquan Russell have been safely been found.
Authorities initially issued the alert for the three children on Sunday afternoon.
Police say Travis Russell abducted the children from the 1900 block Clayton Williamstown Road in Gloucester County.
Maryland State Police located the children and the suspect on Sunday night.
There is no word at this time if charges have been filed.
