GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert after they say a 36-year-old man abducted three children Sunday afternoon. Police are searching for 11-year-old Jamarcus Russell, 9-year-old Jasmine Russell and 8-year-old Jaquan Russell.
All three children have black hair and brown eyes, police say.
The children were last seen on the 1900 block of Clayton Williamstown Road in Gloucester County.
Police say the suspect is 36-year-old Travis Russell, who they describe as 6-foot-2, approximately 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen operating a 2017 silver Nissan Altima with the license plate H53MCS.
The vehicle was last seen northbound on Rt. 896 in Newark, Delaware, near the Red Roof Inn.
If you have any information about the suspect’s whereabouts, authorities are asking you to call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.