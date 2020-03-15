



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the governors of Ohio and Illinois are ordering all bars and restaurants to completely shut down, Pennsylvania has not taken steps like that yet. Philadephia health leaders were questioned about that again on Sunday.

Many restaurants were still open in Center City on Sunday. Just about every table was filled at Parc in Rittenhouse Square. People say it’s too nice of a day to stay inside.

On Sunday, city leaders acknowledged they’re worried about how the coronavirus could impact the local economy after the mayor encouraged people to eat out on Saturday.

“Go out, have dinner and tip your wait staff because they’re struggling right now,” Mayor Jim Kenney said Saturday.

Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy added officials are grappling with containing the outbreak in the nation’s largest poorest city.

“As we’re trying to manage through this healthcare crisis, we’re also trying to manage through deep poverty,” Abernathy said.

Abernathy says the city now has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is waiting on the test results for 45 others.

The city’s health commissioner says he expects those numbers to grow.

“They appear to spread from people who do not have symptoms,” Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Still, there was a flurry of activity across Philadelphia on Sunday.

The warm weather brought many people outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art despite it being closed through March 30. Some were running up its famous steps, while others were waiting in line at an ice cream truck.

Over on Walnut Street in Center City, sidewalks weren’t bustling. But it wasn’t desolate either.

That’s despite some stores — like Apple — being closed.

Others like Cole Haan are reducing hours, so they’ll have enough staff if some get sick.

“If you’re sick, don’t go out and if you’re afraid of being sick, don’t go out,” Abernathy said

City officials also say they’re working to be proactive during the pandemic and will open a drive-thru testing site for coronavirus at the University of Pennsylvania on Monday.

A doctor’s note would be required to use the drive-thru testing site.