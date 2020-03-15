



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says officials are considering a statewide curfew to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He told a New York City radio station Sunday morning he’s considering the step after Hoboken implemented the curfew starting Monday.

He said too many bars are still packed with people.

No further information was released about the possibility of a statewide curfew.

Murphy said Saturday that a second person in New Jersey has died from the coronavirus.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday the second death of COVID-19 in the state. Murphy said the patient was a woman in her 50’s who was being treated at CentraState Healthcare System in Monmouth County.

Sad to announce our second death of an individual with #COVID19 – a female in her 50s who was being treated at @CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County. Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. We will get through this together. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 15, 2020

Murphy announced 19 new positive cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 69. In South Jersey, there are seven presumed positive cases — three in Burlington County, two in Camden County, and one each in Mercer and Ocean Counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.