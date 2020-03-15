



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) –The total number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey has climbed to 99 as officials are considering a statewide curfew to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Burlington County health officials on Sunday night announced two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to five.

Officials say a 43-year-old man of Moorestown and a 63-year-old woman from Eastampton have tested presumptive positive.

Murphy tweeted Sunday afternoon that the state had received 31 new positive coronavirus test results since Saturday, including four of the five cases in Burlington County.

Earlier Sunday, Murphy told a New York City radio station he’s considering a statewide curfew after Hoboken implemented the curfew, starting Monday. He said too many bars are still packed with people.

Murphy was asked about curfews and also self-quarantine after Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin called for a citywide self-quarantine for the Bergen County town hit hard by COVID-19.

“We’re not there at a statewide level on either of those steps, but we could be,” Murphy said on WBLS-FM 107.5. “The curfew is probably, of the two, is probably the more immediate one under consideration.”

Murphy also wants the federal government to open an emergency enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act to give people the opportunity to get health coverage amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Two people in the state have died from the coronavirus. The latest patient was a woman in her 50s who was being treated at CentraState Healthcare System in Monmouth County.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections said its suspending visits for the next 30 days as of Saturday evening.

Murphy is expected to close all schools in New Jersey on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.