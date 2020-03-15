Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As churches cancel services all over the region due to coronavirus concerns, one parish is getting creative this Sunday. The African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas in Philadelphia is offering a drive-thru sacrament.
They will be giving the Eucharist and a blessing as people drive-thru their covered carport located at 6361 Lancaster Ave.
“The Episcopal Church is a sacramental church. And one of those sacraments, the Holy Eucharist, sustains and feeds our souls. While current circumstances encourage ‘social distancing’ to protect our health, receiving the sacrament continues to connect and assure us of our spiritual bond,” the parish said in their Facebook post.
They will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday and continue until noon.
You must log in to post a comment.