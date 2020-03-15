CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Villanova University is requiring its students to be off of campus by Sunday as it closes for the next two weeks due to coronavirus concerns. However, the university is not requiring a full move-out.

 

Students will be able to leave their belongings in their residence halls and retrieve them at a later date.

University faculty and staff will be working from home during the closure.

As of Sunday morning, there have been no confirmed cases at Villanova University.

