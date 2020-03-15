Comments
VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Villanova University is requiring its students to be off of campus by Sunday as it closes for the next two weeks due to coronavirus concerns. However, the university is not requiring a full move-out.
Villanova University must close to the public for the next two weeks.
All students are required to leave campus by this Sunday, March 15. Read more:https://t.co/f9A2rvcxz0 pic.twitter.com/2SWr872wN6
— Villanova University (@VillanovaU) March 13, 2020
Students will be able to leave their belongings in their residence halls and retrieve them at a later date.
University faculty and staff will be working from home during the closure.
As of Sunday morning, there have been no confirmed cases at Villanova University.
