PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all restaurants in the Philadelphia suburbs to close their dine-in facilities for two weeks beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The counties impacted are Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Allegheny.

The order does not include Philadelphia, however.

“We’re working with the Kenney Administration on the city’s mitigation efforts,” the governor’s office said in a statement to CBS3.

Under the order, businesses can offer takeout, delivery and drive-thru service during the two-week period, but dining inside restaurants is temporarily prohibited.

“Ensuring the health and safety of Pennsylvanians is the highest priority as the state grapples with a growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as the virus continues to spread, it is in the best interest of the public to encourage social distancing by closing restaurants and bars temporarily,” Wolf said in a statement.

“I understand that this is disruptive to businesses as well as patrons who just want to enjoy themselves, but in the best interest of individuals and families in the mitigation counties, we must take this step.”

Wolf says any businesses that do not oblige by the order will be penalized.

The state will re-evaluate the order after 14 days.