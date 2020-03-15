TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Drivers in New Jersey and across the nation are seeing plummeting gas prices amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and “the ongoing crude price war.” AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.39, down six cents from a week ago.
Drivers were paying $2.55 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.30, down 10 cents from a week ago. A year ago, motorists were paying $2.51 a gallon.
Analysts say gas prices usually increase in the spring due to increased demand and lower supply, but this year drivers could continue to see lower prices as the world grapples with how to contain the global public health threat and associated financial risks.
New Jersey is currently dealing with 69 coronavirus cases. In South Jersey, there are seven presumed positive cases — three in Burlington County, two in Camden County, and one each in Mercer and Ocean Counties.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.