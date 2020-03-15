



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — One of the nation’s largest malls, in Montgomery County, has closed amid a call from Gov. Tom Wolf for nonessential businesses to close to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The security office of the King of Prussia Mall said Sunday that the mall was closed until further notice.

A notice on the site owned by Simon Property Group said nonessential mall tenants were expected to comply “effective immediately” with the governor’s recommendation.

Officials in Delaware County say a total of 34 employees and inmates at George W. Hill Correctional Facility are being self-quarantined after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

There is a total of 47 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. Hardest hit is Montgomery County, with 20 cases. The confirmed cases largely have been traced back to contact with the new coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

