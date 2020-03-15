PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” the new guidance from the CDC said. “Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.”

The CDC recommended organizers “cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”

The number of coronavirus cases in the US passed 3,000 on Sunday, as a top health official warned that life in America will change while the country fights the outbreak.

“For a while, life is not going to be the way it used to be in the United States,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning. “We have to just accept that if we want to do what’s best for the American public.”

As of Sunday, there were at least 3,349 coronavirus cases in 49 states, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Washington DC. At least 65 people have died. West Virginia remained the only state without any confirmed cases.

The US can expect more cases and deaths, Fauci said at a White House briefing Saturday. “We have not yet reached our peak.”

With the threat of further spread on the horizon, officials across the country have imposed a slew restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Local governments have encouraged residents to stay home and practice social distancing. Some states, including California, New York and Washington state have banned large gatherings.

Schools are closing across the country, including in New York City, the country’s largest school district.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the schools will be closed as of Monday. Teachers will report to work from Tuesday through Thursday to receive professional development on remote learning, according to NYC Public Schools’ website.

Remote learning will begin March 23, and there will be special sites for children of crucial healthcare workers and first-responders. Meals will be available for students.

New York City school closures will last until at least April 20 following spring recess, the mayor said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that schools in Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk counties will close for two weeks beginning Monday.

Cuomo said New York City officials are working to develop a plan in the next 24 hours to support children who rely on school meal programs and provide childcare access to parents, especially those who are healthcare workers and first responders.

Worship services have also been canceled and recreational and entertainment events are at a near-halt, bringing dramatic changes to the everyday lives of Americans.

