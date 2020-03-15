



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA says that as of Friday, both the wellness clinic and the adoption center at Erie Avenue are still open, with plenty of animals looking for homes.

Important update: our wellness clinic at Erie Avenue will be open this weekend as will our adoption center. At this time we are cancelling our Saturday vaccine clinic and will only be seeing patients of the clinic. Should anything change, we will keep you updated. — Pennsylvania SPCA (@PSPCA) March 13, 2020

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Journey– A 1-year-old hound dog. This one loves toys, tug of war, and long hikes outdoors.

Journey gives great hugs and kisses and even does amazing in the car.

Journey does get a little nervous around loud city noises, so this hound would do better in the suburbs compared to the city.

Alan– A wonderful 6-year-old Pomeranian who ended up at the shelter when his owner could no longer keep him.

He’s as friendly as he is beautiful, and would love for you to make room for him at your home.

Willowby– Recently rescued along with 100 other cats from a property in the outer counties of Pennsylvania.

All of these cats are extremely friendly and looking for forever families.

Willowby is just five years old and has a lot of life left.

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. For more information on how to adopt, click here.