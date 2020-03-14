PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University announced Saturday one of its students who had recently traveled out of the country has tested positive for COVID-19. The university says the student traveled to Spain during spring break.
They say his symptoms are mild and he has not been on campus since Wednesday afternoon.
That student is now at home, outside the city.
Health officials are reaching out to anyone with whom he came into close contact.
The university says based on travel they expect other cases could arise.
