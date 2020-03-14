Comments
MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday the second death of COVID-19 in the state. Murphy said the patient was a woman in her 50’s who was being treated at CentraState Healthcare System in Monmouth County.
Sad to announce our second death of an individual with #COVID19 – a female in her 50s who was being treated at @CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County.
Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. We will get through this together.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 15, 2020
“Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. We will get through this together,” Murphy tweeted.
As of Saturday, the positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey had risen to 69. In South Jersey, there are seven presumed positive cases — three in Burlington County, two in Camden County, and one each in Mercer and Ocean Counties.
