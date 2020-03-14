BREAKING:Mass Closings Expands To Bucks, Chester Counties After 4 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Philadelphia Region
By CBS3 Staff
MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Saturday the second death of COVID-19 in the state. Murphy said the patient was a woman in her 50’s who was being treated at CentraState Healthcare System in Monmouth County.

“‪Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. We will get through this together,” Murphy tweeted.

As of Saturday, the positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey had risen to 69. In South Jersey, there are seven presumed positive cases — three in Burlington County, two in Camden County, and one each in Mercer and Ocean Counties.

