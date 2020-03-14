BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – The Bensalem Township School District will be providing children free meals while schools are closed. This comes after all Pennsylvania state schools were ordered closed for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.
The school district’s food service department will be providing free breakfast and lunch for children 18 and younger. Children must be present to receive meals.
The bagged grab-and-go meals will be available beginning March 17 until March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
Belmont Hills Elementary School
Distributed in Main Entrance Bus Zone
5000 Neshaminy Boulevard
Bensalem, PA 19020
Russell C. Elementary School
Distributed in Main Entrance Bus Zone
4300 Bensalem Boulevard
Bensalem, PA 19020
Samuel K. Faust Elementary School
Distributed in Main Entrance Bus Zone
2901 Bellview Drive
Bensalem, PA 19020
Bensalem High School
Distributed at the Flag Pole Entrance
4319 Hulmeville Road
Bensalem, PA 19020
Benjamin Rush Elementary School
Distributed in Main Entrance Bus Zone
3400 Hulmeville Rd
Bensalem, PA 19020
Creekside Apartment Complex
Distributed at the Community Center
2500 Knight’s Road Bensalem, PA 19020
You must log in to post a comment.