By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, who played against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.

Wood becomes the third NBA player to contract the virus.

Wood faced Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz last Saturday. Gobert and Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Wood scored 32 points in a losing effort against the Sixers. Wood was primarily matched up against Joel Embiid during the game.

A team official told CBS3 Thursday that Sixers’ players and staff are currently self-quarantined. Players, coaches and staff are being tested for the virus.

The NBA suspended the season late Wednesday night, after Gobert tested positive.

The Wells Fargo Center was closed Thursday for a deep cleaning and all events through the month of March at the arena have been postponed.

