PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, who played against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.

