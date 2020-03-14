PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced the activation of the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline. The helpline is free and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
You can reach the helpline by calling 1 (800) 722-7112.
This resource is available for anyone in the Greater Philadelphia area with questions about COVID-19.
What You Need To Know: Latest Coronavirus Information From Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware Health Departments
The helpline is staffed by medical experts who can help answer questions, including:
- Symptoms and risk factors for the coronavirus
- What to do if you think you may have been exposed
- Testing resources
- Recommendations for social distancing
“Aside from washing your hands and staying away from people who are sick, one of the most important things people can do in a pandemic is to listen to trusted experts,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. “While the Health Department and CDC are great resources, we know that sometimes people have questions that need to be answered by a trained healthcare professional. The Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline is the perfect way to get your questions about the coronavirus answered, whenever you’re ready to ask them.”
When you call the helpline, there are four prompts, including an option for emergency situations. Each of these prompts will direct callers to information appropriate for their needs.
You must log in to post a comment.