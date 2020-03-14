PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Giant Food stores announced that beginning Saturday, March 14, they will be modifying the hours of operation for their 24-hour stores in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The company says that all 24-hour locations will be closing at midnight to sanitize and restock shelves before reopening at 6 a.m. the following day.
“The decision comes as part of the company’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow store team members additional time to sanitize and restock shelves as daily deliveries arrive,” the company said in a statement.
Stores that will be operating under modified hours include:
- 3400 Concord Road – Aston, PA
- 65 Route 611 – Bartonsville, PA
- 2721 Street Road – Bensalem, PA
- 1000 Scott Town Center – Bloomsburg, PA
- 3301 Trindle Road – Camp Hill, PA
- 502 Church Street – Danville, PA
- 1320 Londontown Boulevard – Eldersburg, MD
- 4510 Marketplace Way – Enola, PA
- 4211 Union Deposit Road – Harrisburg, PA
- 116 West Township Line Road – Havertown, PA
- 1605 Lititz Pike – Lancaster, PA
- 1241 Blakeslee Boulevard – Lehighton, PA
- 6560 Carlisle Pike – Mechanicsburg, PA
450 East Main Street – Middletown, PA
- 1201 Knapp Road – North Wales, PA
- 1544 Route 61 Highway South 6100 – Pottsville, PA
- 4655 Perkiomen Avenue – Reading, PA
- 760 Pennsylvania 113 – Souderton, PA
- 1969 East 3rdStreet – Williamsport, PA
- 315 York Road – Willow Grove, PA
Pharmacies located within 24-hour locations will continue to operate under normal hours.
