DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced two more presumptive positive cases of coronavirus on Saturday. This announcement brings the total number of cases to six.
Officials say the two individuals are associated with the University of Delaware community and are linked to the initial presumptive positive cases.
The individuals are a woman older than 50 and a man older than 60, both from New Castle County. Both are self-isolating at home.
Officials say if other people are found to have possibly been exposed, state health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
“The additional cases involving individuals from the University of Delaware community are concerning, but we will monitor the individuals with COVID-19 and identify their close contacts,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “DPH is working closely with the CDC, hospitals, clinicians, and other medical providers to proactively identify and respond to any possible cases of COVID-19. We will continue to keep the public fully informed as additional information becomes available.”
Gov. John Carney declared a state of emergency earlier this week after four members of the University of Delaware community tested positive for the coronavirus.
