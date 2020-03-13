



We are devastated to report the passing of PPD SWAT Officer Cpl. James O’Connor. Cpl. O'Connor, a married father of 2,was shot and killed this morning while serving a warrant on a homicide suspect. We stand with his family, friends, and everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy pic.twitter.com/gkfvdn9zNC — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) March 13, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed in the city’s Frankford section while serving a warrant on Friday morning. The officer was identified as 46-year-old Philadelphia Police Cpl. James O’Connor, a corporal assigned to SWAT.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said authorities were serving a search and arrest warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street, just before 6 a.m. The warrant was for a homicide that happened in 2019.

When officers entered the property, they were met with gunfire through a closed door.

Outlaw said O’Connor was struck near his left shoulder blade. Another SWAT officer returned fire through the door, striking two men.

O’Connor was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is video from a @CBSPhilly photographer of the response to the triple shooting in #Frankford where an officer was shot. MORE: https://t.co/lHKwa9dMqN pic.twitter.com/R1D5QxJrQc — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) March 13, 2020

The two men were transported to Einstein and Jefferson Hospitals and are in stable condition.

Outlaw says the subject of the homicide warrant was not shot and was taken into custody. At least two other occupants were taken to the homicide unit.

O’Connor was with the police force for 23 years and with SWAT for 15 years.

“I am grief-stricken to learn of the tragic death of Philadelphia Police Corporal James O’Connor,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “Today, like every day, he demonstrated the ultimate form of heroism: putting out his uniform, leaving his family and carrying out his sworn duty to protect the residents of this city. I share my deepest condolences with those who knew and loved Corporal O’Connor. I ask all Philadelphians to keep his family, and all members of the Police Department, in your prayers at this difficult time.”

O’Connor leaves behind a wife and two children – a son who is a 6th District Philadelphia police officer and daughter who is an active-duty Air Force member.

Kenney says all City of Philadelphia flags will be flown at half-staff for 30 days. Funeral arrangements are pending.