BREAKING:Philadelphia Police Officer Shot In Frankford; At Least 2 Others Shot
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the city’s Frankford section. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of Bridge Street, around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital in an unknown condition.

Eyewitness News has also learned a 38-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Einstein Medical Center. Another person was shot in the left thigh and twice in the abdomen and taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

No word on what led to the shooting.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we work to gather more information on this developing story.

