



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials confirmed six additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 28. Four of the coronavirus cases are residents from Montgomery County and two are from Delaware County.

All of the six new cases are adults and are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.”

In Montgomery County, widespread restrictions have been put into place because of the large number of COVID-19 cases. The county now has 17 presumed positive cases.

Shelves look barren at a Montgomery County Acme as people prepare to self-quarantine or have two weeks away from work. Acme is an essential business that will remain open.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared non-essential places should close, included including all schools, community centers, entertainment venues and gyms.

Eyewitness News spoke with an LA Fitness about a mile away from the King Of Prussia Mall. They are closing their doors at 5 p.m. Friday and will be closed for two weeks, complying with Wolf’s requests.

The King Of Prussia Mall remains open, while the Plymouth Meeting and Willow Grove Malls are closed.

As several businesses have remained open, people are still preparing to bunker down.

“It’s very packed. You’re going to run into people, the aisles are packed,” Sandra Dunmore said. “You just have to get by and wait for everyone to get what they need.”

There is a 3 p.m. press conference with the Montgomery County Commissioners Office to update on any additional cases.

Twenty-two of Pennsylvania’s cases are presumptive positive and six cases, one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and four in Montgomery County, have been confirmed by the CDC.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.