RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Radnor Township has declared an Emergency Disaster amid COVID-19 concerns. The Disaster Emergency Declarations was enacted Thursday out of an abundance of caution.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
The declaration allows “the Board of Commissioners to take steps to insulate Township residents and employees from infection in order to mitigate the spread of the virus without materially restricting the provision of Township services,” township officials said in a letter.
Radnor Township Declares COVID-19 Emergency Disaster –
The @RadnorTownship Board of Commissioners have enacted a Township wide Disaster Emergencey Declaration. A copy can be viewed below. pic.twitter.com/5Bx36uGzoO
— RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) March 13, 2020
All Radnor schools are also closed Friday. School officials say they will develop plans should a prolonged closure happen.
There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Radnor Township.
You must log in to post a comment.