PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A strict visitation policy is now in effect at each of Penn Medicine’s hospitals and outpatient facilities in order to protect the health of patients and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials released the details of the policy on Friday.
As of March 13, no visitors will be permitted except under special circumstances for inpatient facilities.
These circumstances include:
- Visitation of a patient nearing the end of life
- Parent visitation of a child in our intensive care nurseries
- One coach or partner for each patient on our labor and delivery units
- One visitor at a time for patients in inpatient hospice units
- One parent at a time for pediatric patients
- One visitor to accompany patients for hospital discharge
For outpatient appointments, only one visitor will be permitted to accompany a patient to facilitate care or treatment such as an ambulatory visit, procedure or same-day surgery.
The policy also says that no child under 12 years old will be permitted to visit under any circumstances.
Health screening procedures will also be required in cases where a visitor is allowed to visit through an exception.
