PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PECO is waiving late payment fees and will stop disconnecting service because of the coronavirus outbreak. The company says it will do this through at least May 1.
PSE&G is also temporarily suspending shut-offs due to the pandemic.
PECO asks anyone who is struggling to pay their bill or has a disconnect notice to contact them right away.
