



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As more people are diagnosed with the coronavirus, officials are working rapidly to notify anyone that has come in contact with them. Identifying all of those people, and preventing them from coming in contact with others, is key to slowing the spread of this disease.

The Upper Merion EMS medic station is being sanitized, after a member tested positive for COVID-19 and now 22 coworkers are in quarantine.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

The EMS provider who tested positive was part of the crew who transported the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist from his home in Upper Merion. The doctor who traveled internationally had symptoms and later tested positive, as well as another member of his household.

The EMS crew was wearing personal protective equipment but that’s not always full-proof. Officials can’t say for sure where the EMS individual may have been exposed.

He has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home.

Montgomery County officials stress the importance of following quarantine and isolation requirements using a chart to show just how quickly COVID-19 can spread.

“I share this graphic with you today so the public can begin to understand the impact of just one person with a presumptive positive coronavirus test over just five days in our community,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Cases also continue to grow in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy announced they have 21 news cases for a state total of 50. Most of the cases are in North Jersey.

“The anxiety is real, we understand that. We not only appreciate it, we deeply respect it,” Murphy said. “But let me just say as unequivocally, we will get through this crisis as one New Jersey family.”

In Camden County, the first patient identified there remains hospitalized at Jefferson Cherry Hill. Health officials identified a second presumptive positive coronavirus case in the county on Friday evening.