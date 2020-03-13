



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The governor of New Jersey is calling for calm as the state continues to see a growing number of coronavirus cases. There are now 50 in the state, mainly in North Jersey, where officials say there is a shortage of personal protective equipment in hospitals, but new supplies are expected soon.

“The anxiety is real, we understand that. We not only appreciate it, we deeply respect it,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “But let me just say as unequivocally, we will get through this crisis as one New Jersey family.”

Meanwhile, Camden County officials say there is a second positive case there. A woman in her 60s contracted the virus after recently traveling to Colorado. She’s recovering at home in Cherry Hill.

The first case of COVID-19 was a man in his 60s. He was hospitalized in Cherry Hill but has been released.

In Pennsylvania, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said testing is getting easier and the number of cases is going up.

“It is important for everyone to remember this is rapidly changing,” Levine said.

Levine also guarded against confusion about symptoms, especially now with early allergies.

“If you have very mild symptoms, like stuffy or runny nose, that could be a cold. That could be allergies,” Levine said. “You do not need to be tested at this time.”

In Montgomery County, 22 members of the Upper Merion EMS are in quarantine because one member tested positive.

Officials stressed the importance of following quarantine and isolation requirements using a chart to show just how quickly coronavirus can spread.

“I share this graphic with you today so the public can begin to understand the impact of just one person with a presumptive positive coronavirus test over just five days in our community,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Pennsylvania officials say testing is ramping up now that commercial labs are also screening for COVID-19 and the positive cases continue to be mild.