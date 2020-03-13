Comments
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Methacton School District officials say a Methacton High School student has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus. The school district was made aware of the result Friday.
There is no word on when the student began displaying symptoms or how severe the individual’s symptoms may be.
The Montgomery County Department of Public Health is currently working to determine who the student came into contact with while infected.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of all Pennsylvania schools for two weeks in an effort to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Montgomery County has been the county hardest hit by COVID-19, with 18 of Pennsylvania’s 41 confirmed cases.
You must log in to post a comment.